Deputies investigating ATV theft in Henderson Co.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is working on a case revolving around the theft of an ATV.
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is working on a case revolving around the theft of an ATV.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is working on a case revolving around the theft of an ATV.

Deputies say a 2020 Polaris Razer was stolen from the 6000 block of KY 1299.

Officials say it’s a teal-colored vehicle.

For those who have any information, please call the sheriff’s office at 270-826-2713 and reference the following case number: 23-003462

