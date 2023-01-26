Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

DCSO: Huntingburg man facing several charges after brief chase

31-year-old Leonel Hernandez
31-year-old Leonel Hernandez(Dubois County Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Huntingburg man was arrested Monday morning after deputies say they attempted pulling him over.

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to stop 31-year-old Leonel Hernandez on Old Road 64 and Holland Road Northeast.

They say Hernandez had been swerving and driving slowly, but when attempting to stop him, Hernandez sped off.

Officials say one deputy putting out stop sticks was almost hit at State Road 161 by Hernandez’s vehicle, but got out of the way in time.

According to the sheriff’s office, the truck stopped on south 750 west where a woman passenger was question and released.

Hernandez was arrested after a deputy’s search found meth in his pocket, and more found later at his home.

Deputies say Hernandez told them he and the woman were at a restaurant where he smoked meth. A glass pipe was found at that restaurant later by deputies.

Hernandez is facing a long list of charges including dealing meth and attempted battery of a law enforcement officer.

31-year-old Leonel Hernandez
31-year-old Leonel Hernandez(Dubois County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henderson County Colonels football
Hazing incident involving Henderson Co. High School Football team under investigation
Truck flips during crash on KY 425
UPDATE: Coroner releases name of person killed in crash on KY 425
Tyler Koressel
Car flips in the middle of the Lloyd Expressway, driver arrested
Sophie the dog
Owner needed for dog of bicycle rider who died in Warrick Co.
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
1/26 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
1/26 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Former NBA player Chris Herren shared his story of drug and alcohol abuse with the community at...
Former NBA player speaks to Memorial students about struggle with addiction
Evansville pastor volunteers to help cops dealing with stress
Evansville pastor volunteers to help cops dealing with stress