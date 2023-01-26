DCSO: Huntingburg man facing several charges after brief chase

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Huntingburg man was arrested Monday morning after deputies say they attempted pulling him over.

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to stop 31-year-old Leonel Hernandez on Old Road 64 and Holland Road Northeast.

They say Hernandez had been swerving and driving slowly, but when attempting to stop him, Hernandez sped off.

Officials say one deputy putting out stop sticks was almost hit at State Road 161 by Hernandez’s vehicle, but got out of the way in time.

According to the sheriff’s office, the truck stopped on south 750 west where a woman passenger was question and released.

Hernandez was arrested after a deputy’s search found meth in his pocket, and more found later at his home.

Deputies say Hernandez told them he and the woman were at a restaurant where he smoked meth. A glass pipe was found at that restaurant later by deputies.

Hernandez is facing a long list of charges including dealing meth and attempted battery of a law enforcement officer.

31-year-old Leonel Hernandez (Dubois County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.