Breezy but warmer Friday-Saturday, scattered rain Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been a cloudy, cold and breezy day across the Tri-State with steady temperatures in the lower 30s and wind chills in the low to mid 20s for most of the day! Overnight, the winds will die down, the clouds will clear, and our temperatures will fall back into the low to mid 20s. Although it will not be as breezy, wind chill values could still dip into the mid to upper teens early Friday morning.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day Friday. A stray shower cannot be ruled out Friday afternoon or evening, mainly north of I-64, but most of us will stay dry. Friday will be another breezy day as our winds pick back up from the south-southwest at around 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 to 35 mph. However, that will also push warmer air up from the south, which will help our temperatures climb into the mid to upper 40s Friday afternoon.

Saturday will also be partly cloudy and breezy. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 50s as that flow of southerly air continues! While the daylight hours look dry, scattered showers are possible Saturday evening and into the overnight hours as a cold front approaches our region from the northwest.

Sunday will not be a total washout, but scattered showers will be possible on and off throughout the entire day as that cold front pushes through the Tri-State. We are not expecting any heavy rain or thunderstorms at this time. Most of us will probably pick up a half-inch of rain or less from this system.

That cold front will also put a stop to those warm, southerly winds. Instead, noticeably colder air will start flowing in from the north. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s Sunday but will probably only reach the 30s for most of next week.

Monday looks mostly cloudy but mostly dry. However, a mix of rain, snow and freezing rain (ice) may be possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Right now, the models are not on the same page about any of the details surrounding when, where or even what kind of precipitation we could get from that system, but it is something we will be watching closely in the coming days, so check back for updates.

