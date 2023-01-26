Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Biden administration focuses on renter protections

Rights for renters is a new focus of the Biden administration.
Rights for renters is a new focus of the Biden administration.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than a third of Americans rent their homes.

The Biden administration is aiming to protect renters with a multi-agency approach.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency will look into potential limits on rent hikes, while the Housing Department will work on rental assistance properties and public housing.

It will propose giving people who miss a rent payment at those places 30 days’ notice before ending their leases.

Other agencies will focus on background check methods and credit report accuracy.

The White House outlines its guiding principles in what’s being called a “Blueprint for a Renters Bill of Rights.”

Evictions disproportionately affect Black women and their children.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henderson County Colonels football
Hazing incident involving Henderson Co. High School Football team under investigation
Truck flips during crash on KY 425
UPDATE: Coroner releases name of person killed in crash on KY 425
Tyler Koressel
Car flips in the middle of the Lloyd Expressway, driver arrested
Sophie the dog
Owner needed for dog of bicycle rider who died in Warrick Co.
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

Authorities arrested 25 people in connection to a scam that sold more than 7,600 fraudulent...
25 arrested in fake nursing diploma scheme in Florida
FILE - The southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia came under Russian attack on Wednesday,...
Russian attacks on Ukraine reported; at least 11 dead
FBI Director Christoper Wray, right, flanked by Attorney General Merrick Garland, discuss the...
US infiltrates big ransomware gang: ‘We hacked the hackers’
The first day of the federal investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols was completed Thursday.
Chief: Officers’ actions in Tyre Nichols’ arrest ‘inhumane’