Affidavit: EPD responds to crash, arrests man for driving under influence

Timothy Lynch
Timothy Lynch(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested after police responded to a crash at the intersection of East Diamond Avenue and North Kentucky Avenue.

They say that happened Wednesday around 6 p.m.

Police say while they were speaking with one of the involved drivers, Timothy Lynch, they smelled alcohol on his breath. When asked if Lynch had been drinking, he told officers he had “two drinks about two hours ago.”

According to an affidavit, Lynch then agreed to taking field sobriety tests and a breath test. He tested .240.

Lynch was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a OMVWI (operating motor-vehicle while under the influence) charge.

