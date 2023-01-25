Polar Plunge
WFIE Alert Day(WFIE)
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:03 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 14 First Alert Interceptor is reporting snow and slush-covered roads this morning with temps (32-34). The Winter Weather Advisory will end at noon and yield 1-2 inches of wet snow accumulation. High temperatures will settle in the mid to upper 30s this afternoon.

The Illinois counties north of I-64, may pick up as much as 2 to 5″ of snow under a Winter Storm Warning which will end at noon. This includes the towns of Fairfield, Carmi, and Mt. Carmel. Please use caution during your morning commute.

Tonight, windy with scattered snow early as lows drop into the upper 20s to 30-degrees.

Thursday will be the coldest day of the week with high temperatures only reaching the lower 30s with spotty snow showers. Wind chills will remain in the 20s for most of the day.

