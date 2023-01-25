Polar Plunge
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WFIE) - The 14 First Alert Interceptor is reporting snow and slush-covered roads this morning with temps (32-34).

That same storm system bringing snow to our area, brought tornadoes and widespread destruction to areas in Texas.

Nearly a week after shots were fired inside an Evansville Walmart, workers are now preparing to open back up this morning.

We have new video from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

The video shows different body cam footage from the night of the shooting.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

