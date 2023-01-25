USI senior Jacob Polakovich named co-OVC Player of the Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana senior forward Jacob Polakovich was named co-Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week for his efforts the Screaming Eagles games versus Lindenwood University and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville last week. The OVC honor is the second for Polakovich and the fourth this season for the Eagles as a program.

Polakovich started the week by overpowering Lindenwood in the lane, grabbing 12 rebounds and posting nine points in the 81-65 road victory. The senior reached double-digits in rebounding for the 11th time this season by swiping four offensive and eight defensive boards off the glass, while scoring the nine points on four-of-seven from the field and one-of-one at the line.

The senior forward finished the week with a 16-point, 23-rebound performance in the 82-72 victory over SIUE. The double-double was his eighth of the season and his 12th double-digit rebound game. The 23-rebound contest was his third game of 20-or-more rebounds this season and ties for fourth among individual performances this season among Division I players.

Polakovich, who scored all of his 16 points in the second half of the SIUE game, was six-of-15 from the field and four-of-seven from the line, while grabbing eight offensive and 15 defensive boards.

For the week, Polakovich averaged 12.5 points and 17.5 rebounds per game. He shot 45.5 percent from the field (10-22) and averaged 11.5 defensive rebounds per contest. Following last week’s action, Polakovich needs four rebounds to reach USI’s top-15 all-time in rebounding.

This season, Polakovich averaging a double-double with 11.9 points and 12.2 rebounds per game. He also has reached double-digits in rebounding in each of the last nine games, averaging 15.4 rebounds per contest. Polakovich leads the OVC and ranks fourth nationally in rebounds per game, while ranking second nationally in double-doubles.

The OVC honor was shared this week with Tennessee State University’s graduate guard JR Clay. Clay averaged 25.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.

Polakovich and the Eagles resume OVC action Thursday when they host Eastern Illinois University at Screaming Eagles Arena for a 7:30 p.m. tip.

Courtesy: USI Athletics

