UE holds final round of High School Changemaker Challenge

UE holds final round of High School Changemaker Challenge
By Josh Lucca
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville held the final round of the ninth High School Changemaker Challenge.

A total of 20 individual and team entries were featured at the event, and high school students presented their ideas to a panel of judges for a chance at a scholarship.

First place winner, Evansville Day School Senior Tyler Myers, won first place with his idea for an interactive app that educated children about invisible disabilities.

Myers wanted to thank a special person who inspired him for this project.

”I want to start out by thanking my inspiration, Brantley, my younger brother,” said Myers. “He is my superhero and he has been my inspiration for this project. I really hope that we can continue to cultivate a ground of inclusivity for his generation.”

Along with the first place win, Myers also received a prize in the form of full tuition paid for four years to the University of Evansville. He hopes to implement his app in schools in the near future.

