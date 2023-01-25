Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Two vehicles stolen from Faulkner’s Chevrolet dealership

Two vehicles stolen from Faulkner’s Chevrolet dealership
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - At least two vehicles have been stolen from Faulkner’s Chevrolet in Princeton.

Princeton Police officials tell us that most recently grey 2017 Dodge Ram Laramie was stolen early Sunday morning.

They say shattered glass was left where the vehicle was parked, leading investigators to believe a window was broken to gain access to the inside of the vehicle.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Koressel
Car flips in the middle of the Lloyd Expressway, driver arrested
Woman charged in toddler’s fentanyl death reaches plea deal
Woman charged in toddler’s fentanyl death reaches plea deal
Two people have died and another was injured after a sign fell on a car at a Denny's restaurant...
Second person dies after Denny’s sign falls on car in Kentucky
Ronald Mosley, II in 2022
Coroner’s office releases autopsy results of Walmart shooter
Amber Cook
Mom: Several surgeries ahead for Walmart shooting victim

Latest News

Panther Creek Park sign
Panther Creek Park baseball fields getting new lights
Panther Creek Park baseball fields getting new lights
Panther Creek Park baseball fields getting new lights
Baker Flats apartments breaks ground Tuesday
Baker Flats apartments breaks ground Tuesday
West side Walmart reopening at 6 a.m. Wednesday
New body cam footage shows law enforcement response to shooting