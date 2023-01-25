Two vehicles stolen from Faulkner’s Chevrolet dealership

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - At least two vehicles have been stolen from Faulkner’s Chevrolet in Princeton.

Princeton Police officials tell us that most recently grey 2017 Dodge Ram Laramie was stolen early Sunday morning.

They say shattered glass was left where the vehicle was parked, leading investigators to believe a window was broken to gain access to the inside of the vehicle.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.