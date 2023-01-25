Two deputies honored with lifesaving awards

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Two Warrick County Sheriff’s deputies have been honored with lifesaving awards.

Sheriff Mike Wilder awarded Deputy Ryan Nance after he checked on a juvenile he was transporting in October of 2022 and noticed she was not breathing.

Deputy Nance performed CPR on the juvenile and was able to get her breathing again on scene.

Deputy Matthew Young was on duty at Castle North Middle School in September of 2022 when he was told about a student choking in the cafeteria.

Deputy Young performed the Heimlich Maneuver on the student.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.