Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Two deputies honored with lifesaving awards

Newscast Recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Two Warrick County Sheriff’s deputies have been honored with lifesaving awards.

Sheriff Mike Wilder awarded Deputy Ryan Nance after he checked on a juvenile he was transporting in October of 2022 and noticed she was not breathing.

Deputy Nance performed CPR on the juvenile and was able to get her breathing again on scene.

Deputy Matthew Young was on duty at Castle North Middle School in September of 2022 when he was told about a student choking in the cafeteria.

Deputy Young performed the Heimlich Maneuver on the student.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Koressel
Car flips in the middle of the Lloyd Expressway, driver arrested
Truck flips during crash on KY 425
Coroner: 1 dead, 2 hurt in Henderson Co. crash
Woman charged in toddler’s fentanyl death reaches plea deal
Woman charged in toddler’s fentanyl death reaches plea deal
Amber Cook
Mom: Several surgeries ahead for Walmart shooting victim
WFIE Warrick Co.
Bicycle rider dies after being hit by SUV in Warrick Co.

Latest News

UE holds final round of High School Changemaker Challenge
UE holds final round of High School Changemaker Challenge
New Indiana bills propose financial responsibility classes
New Indiana bills propose financial responsibility classes
Tell City to hold senior center groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday
Tell City to hold senior center groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday
The commission met on Tuesday and made appointments.
Henderson commissioners assigned to inner city improvement committees