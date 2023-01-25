Polar Plunge
Tell City to hold senior center groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Tell City will be having a groundbreaking ceremony for a new William Tell Senior Center location Wednesday.

The groundbreaking will take place be at the former German American Bank building.

The center is currently located on 11th Street in Tell City.

Officials say the new center will allow them to expand their activities and will be an asset to their residents.

The building was donated from the city in 2022.

The renovations for the senior center are expected to be complete by summer 2023.

