Police: Trailer stolen from Henderson found in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing several charges after a trailer theft Tuesday.

Evansville Police say they were called just before 5 a.m. to the 1400 block of East Missouri Street because someone was trying to break into a trailer parked in a driveway.

Officers say they found the trailer in the driveway with no license plate and a pickup truck parked in the front yard.

They say the back of the truck and the front of the trailer had fresh mud splashed on them.

Police say they spotted a man at the back door of the house. They say he ran back inside, despite being told to stop twice.

They say 29-year-old Natasha Padgett was found inside the cab of the truck.

Police say she told them she just dropped someone off at the house but ran out of gas.

She was arrested on a marijuana possession charge and violation of a protective order.

Police say the registered owner of the trailer is in Henderson. They say he was contacted and confirmed it was missing from his business.

Officers say there were muddy tracks where it had been pulled away.

Police say they were able to get a search warrant for the home on E. Missouri Street, and found Ren Butler with four other people.

They say Butler was their suspect.

Inside the house, police say they found the license plate for the trailer.

They say the handle for the trailer had been damaged, but was still locked. They say the someone had tried to scrape the words “Evans Racing” off the back door.

Police say they trailer contained items including two golf cards, a moped, and a tool box. They say the total value of the trailer and contents was more than $20,000.

Butler is facing several theft charges.

