Police searching for suspect after armed robbery at Henderson Subway

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officers say employees at a Subway in Henderson were robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night.

They say that happened at the Subway located on US 41 North.

According to police, the suspect went into the building, pointed a gun and demanded all the money.

Officers say the suspect has not been caught yet.

Officials are asking for anyone with any information regarding the incident to contact the Henderson Police Department.

