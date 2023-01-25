Polar Plunge
Owner needed for dog of bicycle rider who died in Warrick Co.

Sophie the dog
Sophie the dog(Woofie Joe's Pet Resort & Daycare)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A pet daycare in Newburgh is looking for a new owner for Sophie the dog.

They say Sophie’s owner is the man who was hit by an SUV while riding his bike Wednesday.

Woofie Joe’s Pet Resort & Daycare says Sophie is boarding with them until they can find her a suitable home.

They say she is overweight, but still happy, active, and healthy.

She is seven-years-old.

The daycare owners ask you to give them a call to set up a time if you would like to meet Sophie.

They are hoping for someone who will take her on walks and help get her in shape.

