Owner needed for dog of bicycle rider who died in Warrick Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A pet daycare in Newburgh is looking for a new owner for Sophie the dog.

They say Sophie’s owner is the man who was hit by an SUV while riding his bike Wednesday.

[Related: Bicycle rider dies after being hit by SUV in Warrick Co.]

Woofie Joe’s Pet Resort & Daycare says Sophie is boarding with them until they can find her a suitable home.

They say she is overweight, but still happy, active, and healthy.

She is seven-years-old.

The daycare owners ask you to give them a call to set up a time if you would like to meet Sophie.

They are hoping for someone who will take her on walks and help get her in shape.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.