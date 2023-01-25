Polar Plunge
One week after shooting, Walmart set to reopen Wednesday

One week after shooting, Walmart set to reopen Wednesday
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The doors at the west side Walmart will open again Wednesday morning.

Officials say customers are welcomed back beginning at 6 a.m.

The store has been closed since a shooting occurred inside of it last Thursday night.

[Previous Story:

Police shot and killed 25-year-old Ronald Mosley II after he shot 28-year-old Amber Cook.

Officials say Cook is recovering from serious injuries.

[Related Story:

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office shared body cam footage from eight different deputies.

It shows their response starting with reacting to dispatch, arriving on scene, and then working to secure the store.

This includes moments of confusion, as groups of officers tried to find where the shooter was, and identify other groups of officers.

Eventually, you see them react once shots are fired.

[Related Story:

Our 14 News crew will be there when the doors reopen.

