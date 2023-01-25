New Indiana bills propose financial responsibility classes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two newly proposed Indiana bills could bring more financial responsibility classes to schools.

House Bill 1414 and Senate Bill 35 would require Hoosier students to take a financial literacy course in order to graduate high school.

Hope of Evansville is hosting financial literacy classes for the community.

Tonight’s lesson was over budgeting and reaching financial goals.

Tori Dillinger, a Hope housing counselor says they have seen a need in the community to have an entry point for financial literacy.

One couple that attended the free class says they wished they had this education in school and hopes this bill passes for their kid.

”I want my son to have that $400 if he ever needed it, or be able to have an emergency fund or to be able to know where your resources are in the community, who can help you,” says class attendee, Natalie Snoddy. “If your credit’s not there, then how are you going to get what you need? It’s basically you’re going into survival mode and I don’t want that for my kid at all. The goal is to be able to give your children the future that you didn’t have and I really want that for my son.”

Hope of Evansville will have another financial literacy course Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Dream Center.

