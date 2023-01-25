Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Man convicted of Illinois murder to be sentenced

Brodey Murbarger.
Brodey Murbarger.(Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The man convicted for the murder of Megan Nichols is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.

Brodey Murbarger was found guilty back in October for the 2014 murder of 15-year-old Megan Nichols in Fairfield.

[Previous Story: Fairfield man found guilty in Illinois murder trial]

Murbarger requested a new trial and the motion was denied by a judge last week.

He was arrested in 2020.

Police say Nichols was initially considered a missing person until her remains were found in Wayne County in 2018.

We will update this story following Wednesday’s events.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck flips during crash on KY 425
Coroner: 1 dead, 2 hurt in Henderson Co. crash
Tyler Koressel
Car flips in the middle of the Lloyd Expressway, driver arrested
WFIE Warrick Co.
Bicycle rider dies after being hit by SUV in Warrick Co.
Alert Day WFIE.
On alert tonight and tomorrow for wintry weather and gusty winds
Police Lights
EPD: Intoxicated driver in stolen car arrested

Latest News

School officials: All Gibson Co. Schools on 2-hour delay
Dispatch confirms person hit by car in Ellis Park parking lot
Dispatch confirms person hit by car in Ellis Park parking lot
One week after shooting, Evansville west side Walmart reopens
Police searching for suspect after armed robbery at Henderson Subway