Man convicted of Illinois murder to be sentenced
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The man convicted for the murder of Megan Nichols is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.
Brodey Murbarger was found guilty back in October for the 2014 murder of 15-year-old Megan Nichols in Fairfield.
[Previous Story: Fairfield man found guilty in Illinois murder trial]
Murbarger requested a new trial and the motion was denied by a judge last week.
He was arrested in 2020.
Police say Nichols was initially considered a missing person until her remains were found in Wayne County in 2018.
We will update this story following Wednesday’s events.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.