Madisonville car crash sends 1 adult, juvenile to hospital

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning that sent two people to the hospital.

According to the Madisonville Police Department that happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Brown Road and Sunrise Drive.

Police say the driver of the first vehicle was identified as 38-year-old Olivia Rigney. The driver of the second vehicle was identified as 34-year-old Joshua Everly.

Officials say Everly also had a juvenile passenger with him.

According to a release, Rigney and the juvenile were both taken to the hospital by ambulance for injuries.

