Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Madisonville car crash sends 1 adult, juvenile to hospital

(MGN)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning that sent two people to the hospital.

According to the Madisonville Police Department that happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Brown Road and Sunrise Drive.

Police say the driver of the first vehicle was identified as 38-year-old Olivia Rigney. The driver of the second vehicle was identified as 34-year-old Joshua Everly.

Officials say Everly also had a juvenile passenger with him.

According to a release, Rigney and the juvenile were both taken to the hospital by ambulance for injuries.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck flips during crash on KY 425
Coroner: 1 dead, 2 hurt in Henderson Co. crash
Tyler Koressel
Car flips in the middle of the Lloyd Expressway, driver arrested
WFIE Warrick Co.
Bicycle rider dies after being hit by SUV in Warrick Co.
Alert Day WFIE.
On alert tonight and tomorrow for wintry weather and gusty winds
Police Lights
EPD: Intoxicated driver in stolen car arrested

Latest News

Man convicted of Illinois murder to be sentenced
Man convicted of Illinois murder to be sentenced
Brodey Murbarger.
Man convicted of Illinois murder to be sentenced
School officials: All Gibson Co. Schools closed Wednesday
Dispatch confirms person hit by car in Ellis Park parking lot
Dispatch confirms person hit by car in Ellis Park parking lot