Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Lottery winner plans to use money to make canes for Purple Heart veterans

When Bill Pickens collected his prize earlier this month, he said he wanted to use part of his...
When Bill Pickens collected his prize earlier this month, he said he wanted to use part of his winnings to help make canes for Purple Heart recipients who need them.(Virginia Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (Gray News) – A man in Virginia who won $1 million playing Mega Millions plans to use part of the earnings to give back to veterans.

According to the Virginia Lottery, when Bill Pickens collected his prize earlier this month, he said he wanted to use part of his winnings to help make canes for Purple Heart recipients who need them.

Pickens bought his ticket online from the Virginia Lottery on his phone and matched the first five numbers in the July 22, 2022 drawing to win $1 million. The only number he didn’t match was the Mega Ball number.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck flips during crash on KY 425
UPDATE: Coroner releases name of person killed in crash on KY 425
Tyler Koressel
Car flips in the middle of the Lloyd Expressway, driver arrested
WFIE Warrick Co.
Bicycle rider dies after being hit by SUV in Warrick Co.
Alert Day WFIE.
On alert tonight and tomorrow for wintry weather and gusty winds
Tractor on top of silo in Otwell
Otwell farmer hopes tractor on top of silo becomes area landmark

Latest News

Sophie the dog
Owner needed for dog of bicycle rider who died in Warrick Co.
More than 3 million new members joined the marketplace, also known as “Obamacare,” according to...
Record 16.3 million seek health coverage through ‘Obamacare’
A superintendent in Virginia is speaking out after facing criticism for the handling of the...
Superintendent denies accusations awards were withheld from overachieving students to prevent hurt feelings
Police arrested a suspect after shootings in Half Moon Bay, Calif. left at least seven dead.
Suspect in Half Moon Bay farm killings faces 7 murder counts