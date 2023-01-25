Polar Plunge
Jury trial set for man accused of Evansville woman’s murder

Clifton Fletcher
Clifton Fletcher(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The jury trial has been set for a man accused of killing 37-year-old Gamia Lechelle Stuart.

Court records show that jury trial is set for Monday, June 26 at 8 a.m.

44-year-old Clifton Fletcher is accused of shooting Stuart back in December of 2022, and is facing a murder charge.

According to an affidavit, the Stuart was on the phone with a friend during the incident.

Officials with the Evansville Police Department say when they arrived, the victim had been shot multiple times and died on scene.

According to an affidavit, Fletcher’s police records revealed he pointed a gun at Stuart and threatened to kill her and himself back in April of 2022.

