Hazing incident involving Henderson Co. High School Football team under investigation

Henderson County Colonels football
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County School District says they are investigating an incident involving members of the high school football team.

Viewers have reached out to us with claims about the incident.

The district sent the following response:

“We are aware of an incident with certain members of the Henderson County High School football team. The matter has been investigated in accordance with District policy. No further information will be released at this time.”

Police tell us this is a hazing incident, and they too are investigating.

They say so far, nobody has been charged. However, police say that could change.

