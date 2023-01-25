Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Henderson commissioners assigned to inner city improvement committees

Henderson commissioners assigned to inner city improvement committees
By Brady Williams
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - At Tuesday’s Henderson City Commission meeting, commissioners were assigned to several committees as part of a new project to improve the inner city district.

Mayor Brad Staton said those committees will consist of residents from the area, business owners, community leaders and city officials.

“It’s something that is foucsed, it’s something that is funded, and it’s something that puts us, the city staff, the city commission, in contact with area experts and people from local organizations and the residents in our local area.”

There are five committees: blight and affordable housing, infrastructure, public safety, economic development, and beautification and special projects.

He said they plan to meet frequently to discuss what projects are most needed.

“We’ll have a report out date sometime in August or September where all the committees will come and talk about the action items and the projects that they have come up with,” he said.

He said from there they’ll work to properly allocate funds and get the most important projects up and running.

“It’s a sustained project,” he said. “It is expected that at least the first part of the project will last at least four years, and hopefully on into the future.”

He said they’ll be hosting an orientation within the next two weeks to fully introduce the project.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Koressel
Car flips in the middle of the Lloyd Expressway, driver arrested
Truck flips during crash on KY 425
Coroner: 1 dead, 2 hurt in Henderson Co. crash
Woman charged in toddler’s fentanyl death reaches plea deal
Woman charged in toddler’s fentanyl death reaches plea deal
Amber Cook
Mom: Several surgeries ahead for Walmart shooting victim
WFIE Warrick Co.
Bicycle rider dies after being hit by SUV in Warrick Co.

Latest News

UE holds final round of High School Changemaker Challenge
UE holds final round of High School Changemaker Challenge
New Indiana bills propose financial responsibility classes
New Indiana bills propose financial responsibility classes
Tell City to hold senior center groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday
Tell City to hold senior center groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday
The National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline receives a rise in calls according to mental health...
The National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline receives a rise in calls