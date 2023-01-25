Henderson commissioners assigned to inner city improvement committees

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - At Tuesday’s Henderson City Commission meeting, commissioners were assigned to several committees as part of a new project to improve the inner city district.

Mayor Brad Staton said those committees will consist of residents from the area, business owners, community leaders and city officials.

“It’s something that is foucsed, it’s something that is funded, and it’s something that puts us, the city staff, the city commission, in contact with area experts and people from local organizations and the residents in our local area.”

There are five committees: blight and affordable housing, infrastructure, public safety, economic development, and beautification and special projects.

He said they plan to meet frequently to discuss what projects are most needed.

“We’ll have a report out date sometime in August or September where all the committees will come and talk about the action items and the projects that they have come up with,” he said.

He said from there they’ll work to properly allocate funds and get the most important projects up and running.

“It’s a sustained project,” he said. “It is expected that at least the first part of the project will last at least four years, and hopefully on into the future.”

He said they’ll be hosting an orientation within the next two weeks to fully introduce the project.

