Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

EPD Chief Billy Bolin awarded with statewide honor

Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin was recognized as the recipient of the Distinguished...
Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin was recognized as the recipient of the Distinguished Hoosier Award on Wednesday.(Source: Evansville Police Department)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin was recognized as the recipient of the Distinguished Hoosier Award on Wednesday.

The Distinguished Hoosier Award is one of the highest honors that Indiana citizens can receive.

It’s awarded by the State of Indiana, granted at the discretion of the Governor and given to Hoosiers who have brought honor, distinction and respect to the state.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck flips during crash on KY 425
UPDATE: Coroner releases name of person killed in crash on KY 425
Tyler Koressel
Car flips in the middle of the Lloyd Expressway, driver arrested
WFIE Warrick Co.
Bicycle rider dies after being hit by SUV in Warrick Co.
Alert Day WFIE.
On alert tonight and tomorrow for wintry weather and gusty winds
Tractor on top of silo in Otwell
Otwell farmer hopes tractor on top of silo becomes area landmark

Latest News

Sophie the dog
Owner needed for dog of bicycle rider who died in Warrick Co.
Car crashes with school bus in Owensboro
Driver arrested after crash with school bus
Woman arrested after man hit by car in Ellis Park parking lot
Woman arrested after man hit by car in Ellis Park parking lot
UPDATE: Coroner releases name of person killed in crash on KY 425
UPDATE: Coroner releases name of person killed in crash on KY 425