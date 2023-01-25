EPD Chief Billy Bolin awarded with statewide honor

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin was recognized as the recipient of the Distinguished Hoosier Award on Wednesday.

The Distinguished Hoosier Award is one of the highest honors that Indiana citizens can receive.

It’s awarded by the State of Indiana, granted at the discretion of the Governor and given to Hoosiers who have brought honor, distinction and respect to the state.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.