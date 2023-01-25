Polar Plunge
Driver arrested after crash with school bus

Tyshaun Herring
Tyshaun Herring(Daviess Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say the driver of a car was arrested after a crash with a school bus.

It happened Tuesday at the intersection of McConnell and E. 26th.

Police say that driver, 25-year-old Tyshaun Herring was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, driving on a DUI suspended license, and driving without insurance.

He’s being held in jail on a $2,500 full cash bond.

Police say no one was hurt in the crash.

