Driver arrested after crash with school bus
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say the driver of a car was arrested after a crash with a school bus.
It happened Tuesday at the intersection of McConnell and E. 26th.
Police say that driver, 25-year-old Tyshaun Herring was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, driving on a DUI suspended license, and driving without insurance.
He’s being held in jail on a $2,500 full cash bond.
Police say no one was hurt in the crash.
