Cloudy, cold and breezy tonight and tomorrow

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Although much of southwest Indiana and southeast Illinois picked up 1 to 2 inches of slushy snow last night into this morning, it did not stick around for long as our temperatures barely ever dipped below freezing and then climbed into the upper 30s this afternoon. Today has also been rather breezy, which helped evaporate the rain and melted snow off the roadways, so I am not concerned about much refreezing or black ice overnight.

Tonight and Thursday will still be cloudy and breezy with winds from the west around 9 to 14 mph and gusts as high as 20 to 25 mph. A few flurries or sprinkles cannot be completely ruled out overnight and into Thursday morning, but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will fall back into the upper 20s by the end of the night and will only climb a few degrees into the low 30s Thursday afternoon. Wind chills will be in the low 20s for most of the day.

We will see some brief clearing Thursday night into Friday morning, bringing us our first peeks of sunshine since Tuesday. The winds will also die down Thursday night then pick back up from the southwest on Friday, sending warmer air flowing up into the Tri-State. That will push our high temperatures into the mid 40s Friday and low 50s Saturday under partly cloudy skies.

Rain returns to the forecast Saturday night into Sunday as a cold front swings through our region. That will usher in another change in our wind direction, pulling colder air down from the north and dropping our high temperatures back into the mid 40s Sunday and upper 30s to start next week. Monday looks dry, but more rain showers and a few snowflakes may be possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

