West side Walmart reopening at 6 a.m. Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Corporate officials say the Walmart Supercenter at 335 S Red Bank Rd. in Evansville will reopen Wednesday at 6 a.m.

This comes after the shooting there on Thursday.

Employee Amber Cook was shot when police say 25-year-old Ronald Mosley, II, opened fire in the store.

Police shot and killed Mosley, who was a former Walmart employee.

Cook’s mother says she lost her eye and has several surgeries ahead of her.

