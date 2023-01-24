West side Walmart reopening at 6 a.m. Wednesday
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Corporate officials say the Walmart Supercenter at 335 S Red Bank Rd. in Evansville will reopen Wednesday at 6 a.m.
This comes after the shooting there on Thursday.
Employee Amber Cook was shot when police say 25-year-old Ronald Mosley, II, opened fire in the store.
Police shot and killed Mosley, who was a former Walmart employee.
Cook’s mother says she lost her eye and has several surgeries ahead of her.
