Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Wesselman Park reveals long-term improvement plans

Wesselman Park reveals long-term improvement plans
By Bernado Malone
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The future plans for Wesselman Park are starting to come together.

City leaders unveiled the long-term improvement plans for the park Monday.

Park improvements include; adding hundreds of trees, 10 acres of green space and two and half miles of trails.

Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer says investing in the park system is crucial for many residents. He also says the city is expanding Wesselman Woods by 45 acres.

“One of the neat things about this is reforesting 45 acres of land, and doing that by planting native Hoosier trees throughout that area,” says Schaefer. “So, those who love Wesselman woods is going love this plan even more, because we’re expanding.”

Pickle Ball courts will also be part of the park plans, according to Schaefer.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot at while driving his truck Saturday
Man shot at while driving his truck Saturday morning, police say
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
UPDATE: Missing child has been safely located
Amber Cook
Mother of Walmart shooting victim gives update on her condition
Police: 2 men arrested in possession of illegal drugs, counterfeit bills
Police: 2 men arrested in possession of illegal drugs, counterfeit bills
Generic image of crash scene
HCSO: 2 taken to the hospital after hit-and-run crash

Latest News

Sheriff Robinson, Mayor Winnecke commend bravery of law enforcement
Sheriff Robinson, Mayor Winnecke commend bravery of law enforcement
VCSO introduces new program to help deputies cope with trauma
VCSO introduces new program to help deputies cope with trauma
Petersburg vehicle theft
Petersburg Police Dept. asking for help identifying vehicle in theft investigation
Wesselman Park reveals long-term improvement plans
Wesselman Park reveals long-term improvement plans