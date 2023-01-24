Wesselman Park reveals long-term improvement plans

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The future plans for Wesselman Park are starting to come together.

City leaders unveiled the long-term improvement plans for the park Monday.

Park improvements include; adding hundreds of trees, 10 acres of green space and two and half miles of trails.

Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer says investing in the park system is crucial for many residents. He also says the city is expanding Wesselman Woods by 45 acres.

“One of the neat things about this is reforesting 45 acres of land, and doing that by planting native Hoosier trees throughout that area,” says Schaefer. “So, those who love Wesselman woods is going love this plan even more, because we’re expanding.”

Pickle Ball courts will also be part of the park plans, according to Schaefer.

