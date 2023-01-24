Walmart team members showing thanks to law enforcement

Polar Plunge
Walmart Team Members thanking Vanderburgh Co. Deputies(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Team members from Walmart brought some donuts to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday.

The team is showing thanks to law enforcement for all they do to keep the community safe.

[Previous: Sheriff Robinson, Mayor Winnecke commend bravery of law enforcement]

This comes after that shooting Thursday night where a gunman opened fire inside the west side Walmart. One employee was shot in the head, and is in the hospital.

Police and deputies were able to stop the shooter before anyone else was hurt.

A social post reads:

On behalf of the Walmart West management and staff: “We cannot thank you or your officers enough for the level of protection and bravery shown to our customers and associates on Thursday night. Thanks to each and every one of the team - you’ll never know how appreciative we are and how proud we are to say our police are the best!”

