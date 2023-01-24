Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) -The weather Tuesday morning is partly sunny, it’ll then become mostly cloudy as high temps climb into the mid-40s.

Tuesday night will bring light rain mixed with snow late as lows drop into the lower 30s.

Breaking news out of Owensboro. Firefighters have the area of 18th and Triplett blocked while fighting flames at Burger King.

Another mass shooting in California.

Officials say at least seven people were killed and one person was hurt in Half Moon Bay.

A 67-year-old suspect was arrested overnight.

No winner overnight, that means the Powerball jackpot is still climbing.

Right now, it sits at $526 million.

