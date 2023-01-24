Polar Plunge
Senior affordable housing project to break ground Tuesday

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ground will be broken Tuesday at 40 West Illinois Street for a senior housing community.

“Baker Flats” is an $11 million dollar, 52-unit affordable housing project for the 55-plus crowd.

“Baker Flats” is the latest redevelopment project in the Jacobsville Neighborhood. It will sit just behind the new “Forge on Main” apartment complex.

