Powerball drawing takes place Monday night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another chance for one lucky person from the Tri-State to win big in the Powerball drawing Monday night.

Since no one won from Saturday’s drawing, the jackpot has grown to 502 million dollars.

We went out to see if anyone was buying tickets ahead of Monday’s drawing.

Enzio Compton Sr. says he’s had four of the five numbers on his lottery tickets for the past three months.

He even had a dream of the numbers he should pick.

“Everybody keep telling me ‘keep trying, keep trying’ because one of these days, they know I’m gonna hit it,” says Compton Sr. “I’m lucky like that. It’s not luck, it’s just a blessing. God’s got me. I tell everybody ‘He got me.’ I’m gonna hit it. I’m gonna hit it. And then, I said ‘all my brothers, sisters, kids, family, friends, close friends, I give them a million dollars.”

The drawing took place Monday at 10 p.m.

The winning numbers are 12, 31, 47, 58, 60, 23.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.