Bicycle rider dies after being hit by SUV in Warrick Co.

(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A bicycle rider was hit by a SUV Tuesday in Warrick County.

Deputies say it happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Lincoln Ave. and Brumley Road.

They say he was 66-year-old Richard Mayer, and he was taken to the hospital with severe head trauma.

The sheriff tell us he later died.

Deputies say the driver of the car was not hurt, but she is six months pregnant.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Woman charged in toddler's fentanyl death reaches plea deal
