Partly Sunny A.M., Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly sunny during the morning then becoming mostly cloudy as high temps climb into the mid to upper 40s. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 6pm this evening until noon Wednesday. Tonight, rain mixing with snow late as lows drop into the lower 30s.

Wednesday, cloudy and windy...snow mixing with rain during the morning as high temps climb into the upper 30s. Snow accumulation 1-2 inches of wet snow that will melt during the afternoon.

