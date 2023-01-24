Panther Creek Park baseball fields getting new lights

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The light poles at Panther Creek Park are being replaced on baseball fields four, five and six.

The upgrade, approved by the Daviess County Fiscal Court, will cost over $700,000 according to the parks department.

The new light poles have a 25 year warranty, are all metal and LED.

”[Any] Tournament director or local coaches that want to come out and be able to do a practice or a game, they have to be able to rely on these lights,” said Daviess Co. Parks Director, Ross Leigh. “This project ensures us of that. With the new metal poles, and the LED light technology, it’s not something we’ll have to worry about for a long time.”

The parks department says the old poles had a lot of wear and tear, and are more than 30 years old.

“Lights that were on the ball diamonds were all original,” Leigh said. “We play about 25 tournaments a year, here at Panther Creek between April and October of each year. So we have to be able to rely on those lights.”

Some of the light poles have already been replaced ever since it was approved.

There is no timetable for when the project is set to be finished by.

