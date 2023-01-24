Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

New candidate announces run for Evansville city council

New candidate announces run for Evansville city council
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:28 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new candidate has announced his run for Evansville city council.

Courtney Johnson says he’s running for city council at large.

Johnson made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying he’s excited for this new chapter.

Johnson is already known around the city as the founder of Young and Established. Young and Established is a group that helps youth better their community.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Koressel
Car flips in the middle of the Lloyd Expressway, driver arrested
Woman charged in toddler’s fentanyl death reaches plea deal
Woman charged in toddler’s fentanyl death reaches plea deal
Two people have died and another was injured after a sign fell on a car at a Denny's restaurant...
Second person dies after Denny’s sign falls on car in Kentucky
Ronald Mosley, II in 2022
Coroner’s office releases autopsy results of Walmart shooter
Brenton Ray Elkins
Family of man killed in Muhlenberg Co. tank explosion speaks out

Latest News

1/24 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Crews responding to fire at Burger King in Owensboro
Crews respond to fire at Burger King in Owensboro
Crews responding to fire at Burger King in Owensboro
Crews responding to fire at Burger King in Owensboro
New candidate announces run for Evansville city council
New candidate announces run for Evansville city council