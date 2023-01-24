New candidate announces run for Evansville city council
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:28 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new candidate has announced his run for Evansville city council.
Courtney Johnson says he’s running for city council at large.
Johnson made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying he’s excited for this new chapter.
Johnson is already known around the city as the founder of Young and Established. Young and Established is a group that helps youth better their community.
