New candidate announces run for Evansville city council

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new candidate has announced his run for Evansville city council.

Courtney Johnson says he’s running for city council at large.

Johnson made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying he’s excited for this new chapter.

Johnson is already known around the city as the founder of Young and Established. Young and Established is a group that helps youth better their community.

