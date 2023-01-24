Polar Plunge
HPD looking for man involved in robbery, cutting victim

(Pixabay)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is searching for a man they say robbed a store and cut another man.

According to a press release, that happened Monday around 4:21 p.m. in the 500 block of Barrett Boulevard.

Officers say when they arrived, employees told them a man left the store with a bottle of alcohol. Employees went after the suspect, but when they approached him he pulled out a pocket knife.

The suspect cut a man with the knife, according to police.

Police say the victim was cleared by EMS on scene for his injuries.

According to a release, the man was seen leaving the scene in a white SUV headed towards Evansville, Indiana.

