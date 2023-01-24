High school student arrested after bringing knife to school, police reports show
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A student at Harrison High School was arrested after they were found to be in possession of a knife.
According to police reports, the schools assistant principal was notified that the student had the knife on school property.
That happened on Monday around 2 p.m.
Reports show that the student was arrested and taken to the Youth Care Center.
