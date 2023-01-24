Polar Plunge
Henderson Police respond to 10 reports of car prowls(Source: Gray News)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Monday, Henderson Police responded to three reports of car prowls on the north end of town where money, electronics, and identification documents were stolen.

According to the Henderson Police Department, as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, police have responded to 10 car prowl calls.

Officials say these reports were in the area of The Hills and Wolf Hills subdivisions.

Police say these car prowls had reports of stolen money, computers, electronics, identification documents, tools, and two firearms overnight.

Officials say the victims reported a group of three to five individuals walking in the area between 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Henderson Police want to remind the public to keep their doors locked and to not leave any valuables in their vehicles.

Police say if anyone has any information to contact the department at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

