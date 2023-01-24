Henderson Fire Dept. giving away free smoke alarms

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Fire Department is teaming up with the Red Cross to provide smoke alarms to Henderson homes.

The fire department made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Fire officials say if your home is in the city limits of Henderson and you need a smoke alarm, call 270-831-1270 to get a free one.

HFD says they will set up a time for a crew to come and install your alarm at no charge.

For those who are interested, you need to fill out a form before installment.

