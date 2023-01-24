Habitat for Humanity of Evansville, college partners to raise wall on second home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Habitat for Humanity of Evansville is joining their college partners along with Deaconess to raise the walls on the second house for their Building Homes and Health partnership.

That event is set to happen Wednesday, January 25 at 10 a.m.

The collaboration includes Indiana University School of Medicine, University of Southern Indiana and University of Evansville.

According to a press release, Deaconess is funding the collaboration, which is sponsoring the homes of three local families completing the Habitat homeownership program.

Officials say students in health profession fields from the three universities are taking part in the construction of the houses alongside Habitat staff, volunteers and future homeowners.

According to a release, the event will take place on Oakley Street in Evansville.

