Fordsville 2-year-old with rare heart birth defect receives care from Norton Children’s Hospital

Owensboro, Ky. (WFIE) - A toddler from Fordsville is getting the proper care he needs for his rare heart birth defect.

Chelsea Rusher is the mother of a 2-year-old Baylor Rusher, who was born with a rare birth defect in Spring of 2021.

Chelsea says although the road towards health and wellness is tough, she’s glad Baylor is receiving care from Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville and at their Owensboro Out-patient Center.

“Very thankful for modern medicine because 20, 30 years ago this, we may not still have him with us,” said Chelsea. “We were very blessed to be able to find care for him close to home and that he’s still here, and able to do a lot of the things normal toddlers are able to do.”

Baylor’s complete diagnosis is a double inlet left ventricle, ventricular septal defect and great vessels transposition.

According to the American Journal of Perinatology Reports, his heart condition is so rare that it only occurs 0.05 to 0.1 children per live births.

Baylor’s first surgery happened only 6 months after he was born.

Chelsea says seeking care for Baylor’s been a ‘roller coaster.’

“There’s definitely been a lot of ups and downs,” said Chelsea. “It’s pretty typical for what Baylor has. One of the attendees at the CICU say that we are the epitome of heart parents.”

Chelsea says Baylor enjoys drawing and playing with toy trucks, similar to many boys his age.

Chelsea adds her faith and prayers have carried her through the tough times and that Baylor is God’s little miracle boy.

