OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro firefighters are on scene of a fire at a Burger King.

They say that Burger King is located on 18th and Triplett Street.

We’re told an employee reported smoke inside just before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Fire officials say shortly after their arrival, heavy flames could be seen coming from the roof.

They say the fire is under investigation.

Crews responding to fire at Burger King in Owensboro (Owensboro Fire Department)

