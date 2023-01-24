Polar Plunge
Crews responding to fire at Burger King in Owensboro

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:08 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro firefighters are on scene of a fire at a Burger King.

They say that Burger King is located on 18th and Triplett Street.

We’re told an employee reported smoke inside just before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Fire officials say shortly after their arrival, heavy flames could be seen coming from the roof.

They say the fire is under investigation.

Our 14 News team is working to learn more on the situation.

We will update this story as it develops.

