Castle senior Weston Aigner named Week 12 IBCA/Franciscan Health Player of the Week

By Tamar Sher
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Castle High School boys basketball senior Weston Aigner was named the Week 12 IBCA/Franciscan Health Player of the Week.

Aigner averaged 31 points and 8.3 rebounds over three games in a 2-1 week for Castle (9-6).

The 6-3 wing poured in 36 points with 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals while hitting 10-15 shots, 1-2 3-pointers and 15-16 free throws as the Knights beat Henderson County, Ky., 82-72.

He followed by totaling 24 points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals while converting 9-21 shots, 1-5 3-pointers and 5-9 freebies in a 74-64 overtime loss to Bloomington South.

Aigner concluded his week by scoring 33 points with eight rebounds and two steals while sinking 13-22 field goals, 2-3 3-pointers and 5-5 free throws in a 73-65 triumph over Heritage Hills.

He and the Knights host SIAC rival Mater Dei (6-6) at 7:00 p.m. CST on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

