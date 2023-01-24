On alert tonight and tomorrow for wintry weather and gusty winds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We remain on alert for a mix of rain and snow showers along with some gusty winds tonight through Wednesday morning.

Those showers will move in from the southwest this evening, mainly after 5 or 6 PM, and will start as rain.

As we go through the overnight hours, those showers will become more widespread, and some of them will transition to snow. A mix of rain and snow will then remain likely through Wednesday morning.

Most of those showers will taper off to the northeast by about noon Wednesday, but a few sprinkles or flurries will remain possible through Wednesday night and into Thursday.

Because the Tri-State will be caught in that transition zone between the rain and the snow, the results of this weather system may look very different depending on your location.

The southeastern half of our region, including all of western Kentucky, will see mainly rain from this system and can expect little to no snow accumulation.

The middle section of the Tri-State, including most of southwest Indiana and portions of southeast Illinois, may see minor snow accumulation of 1 to 2″. Those areas are under a Winter Weather Advisory from 6 PM Tuesday until noon Wednesday.

The northwest corner of our region, mainly including portions of Illinois north of I-64, may pick up as much as 2 to 4″ of snow. Those areas are under a Winter Storm Warning from 6 PM Tuesday until noon Wednesday.

That means that for most of the Tri-State this will be a rather low-impact event of just a little slushy snow mixed with rain. However, some slick spots will still be possible during the Wednesday morning commute, especially for those to the northwest.

In addition to the rain and snow, a Wind Advisory has been issued for portions of western Kentucky from midnight tonight until noon Wednesday as wind gusts up to 40 mph may be possible as this system moves through our region.

Despite the snow chances, our temperatures will not be unseasonably cold. Low temperatures will dip into the low to mid 30s tonight, then we will climb back into the upper 30s to low 40s tomorrow afternoon.

Thursday will be the coldest day of the week with high temperatures in the low to mid 30s. We will then warm back into the low to mid 40s Friday and lower 50s Saturday before a cold front brings us another chance of showers and a cool-down to start next week.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.