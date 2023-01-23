Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Woman charged in toddler’s fentanyl death reaches plea deal

Allison Smithler
Allison Smithler(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Court officials say Allison Smithler pleaded guilty to one count of dealing in narcotics.

She’s one of six people who were charged after authorities say 3-year-old Kamari Opperman got a hold of fentanyl pill in October 2021 and died.

Officials say its a plea deal that reduced Smithler’s charge from a Level 2 to a Level 5 felony, and all of her other charges were dropped.

The dropped charges include murder, neglect of dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, and dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death.

Smithler’s trial was supposed to start Monday, but was canceled after the plea deal.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 10 at 1 p.m. Officials say she could be transferred to another state to serve her sentence.

Kamari’s mother, Makaylee Opperman, also reached a plea deal in October.

Brandon Opperman, Jazmynn Brown, Arcinial Watt, and Amber Opperman were also arrested on various charges

As we reported, Brown and Watt’s cases have been moved to federal court.

During the investigation, authorities say they seized over 5,000 fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills, over $30,000, and a gun.

Kamari Opperman
Kamari Opperman(Source: Makaylee Opperman)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot at while driving his truck Saturday
Man shot at while driving his truck Saturday morning, police say
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
UPDATE: Missing child has been safely located
Amber Cook
Mother of Walmart shooting victim gives update on her condition
Police: 2 men arrested in possession of illegal drugs, counterfeit bills
Police: 2 men arrested in possession of illegal drugs, counterfeit bills
Generic image of crash scene
HCSO: 2 taken to the hospital after hit-and-run crash

Latest News

Tyler Koressel
Car flips in the middle of the Lloyd Expressway, driver arrested
EWSU: Vine, 3rd St. to close for 90 days
Ronald Mosley, II in 2022
Coroner’s office releases autopsy results of Walmart shooter
Traffic Alert: Work on Ky. Hwy. 2838 to close roads beginning Monday