Woman charged in toddler’s fentanyl death reaches plea deal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Court officials say Allison Smithler pleaded guilty to one count of dealing in narcotics.

She’s one of six people who were charged after authorities say 3-year-old Kamari Opperman got a hold of fentanyl pill in October 2021 and died.

Officials say its a plea deal that reduced Smithler’s charge from a Level 2 to a Level 5 felony, and all of her other charges were dropped.

The dropped charges include murder, neglect of dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, and dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death.

Smithler’s trial was supposed to start Monday, but was canceled after the plea deal.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 10 at 1 p.m. Officials say she could be transferred to another state to serve her sentence.

Kamari’s mother, Makaylee Opperman, also reached a plea deal in October.

Brandon Opperman, Jazmynn Brown, Arcinial Watt, and Amber Opperman were also arrested on various charges

As we reported, Brown and Watt’s cases have been moved to federal court.

During the investigation, authorities say they seized over 5,000 fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills, over $30,000, and a gun.

Kamari Opperman (Source: Makaylee Opperman)

