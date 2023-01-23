Walmart employee speaks out after Thursday shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been three days since police say a gunman entered Evansville’s west side Walmart and shot a woman in the face.

For the first time, 14 News is hearing from a Walmart employee who was inside the store at the time of the shooting.

[PREVIOUS: Released body cam footage, 911 calls demonstrate timeline of Walmart shooting]

Gary Cardwell says he had clocked out shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday, and was waiting in the break room for his friends to get off work when the suspect, who authorities identified as Ronald Mosely II, came in and started shooting.

Cardwell says he was thinking of his wife and 5-month-old son when shots were fired, but he was also thinking about getting customers out of the store.

“I made a break for it, and then I basically just bolted for the front door, yelling get out we have an active shooter,” Cardwell said.

We will have a full report on Cardwell’s story tonight on 14 News at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.