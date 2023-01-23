Polar Plunge
Vincennes police searching for shooting suspect

31-year-old Shawn Curtis Carter-Mincey
31-year-old Shawn Curtis Carter-Mincey
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
VINCENNES, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vincennes Police Department responded to the 1000 block of North 14th Street in reference to a shooting.

Police say when they arrived on scene they found a victim with two gunshot wounds. First responders gave aid to the victim and then transported him to a hospital.

According to a press release, an arrest warrant has been issued for 31-year-old Shawn Curtis Carter-Mincey for aggravated battery.

Officials say Carter-Mincey was last seen driving away from the incident in a white truck.

VPD officials are asking anyone with any information to contact the police department at 812-882-1630.

