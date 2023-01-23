VCSO introduces new program to help deputies cope with trauma

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson says last week was a hard week for his deputies.

On top of the active shooter situation at Walmart, Robinson says the jail staff had to deal with a sad situation involving an inmate.

One of the first things Sheriff Robinson did when he took office at the beginning of this month, was put in mandatory counseling for any deputy involved in a traumatic event, like the one that happened here last Thursday.

Robinson says everyone handles tragedy differently, and it’s important for his team to address the mental and emotional scars as much as they do the physical ones.

As we’ve reported, one deputy was involved in the shooting of the suspect Ronald Mosley II, but he says a dozen more deputies were inside the store in the tense moments leading up to Mosley’s death.

Robinson says his team, along with EPD, handled this situation so well because of their training.

“We do firearms training involving not just live fire but simulated fire multiple times a year,” says Robinson. “It’s never enough, but we do as much as we possibly can. And I’ll put our training regimen up against any other training regimen in the state.”

When 14 News spoke to Robinson the night of the shooting here at this Walmart, he said he was proud of his team and they way they handled things, saying it could’ve been a lot worse.

