Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Traffic Alert: Work on Ky. Hwy. 2838 to close roads beginning Monday

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Drivers should be on alert as crews begin work on Kentucky Highway 2838 Monday.

Officials say for the rest of the week the section between Kentucky 270 and Griggs Springer Road will be closed.

Those closures will be from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Officials say they hope the project will only take a week.

Drivers should find another way around during the closure.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot at while driving his truck Saturday
Man shot at while driving his truck Saturday morning, police say
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
UPDATE: Missing child has been safely located
Amber Cook
Mother of Walmart shooting victim gives update on her condition
Police: 2 men arrested in possession of illegal drugs, counterfeit bills
Police: 2 men arrested in possession of illegal drugs, counterfeit bills
Generic image of crash scene
HCSO: 2 taken to the hospital after hit-and-run crash

Latest News

Eastbound Lloyd Expressway crash
Truck flips on Lloyd Expressway
WFIE Traffic Alert
INDOT closes SB 41 for work
Southbound lanes of Twin Bridges reopen after car caught fire
Southbound lanes of Twin Bridges reopen after car caught fire
Henderson Dispatch confirms a fully involved vehicle fire caused the southbound lanes of US-41...
Southbound lanes of Twin Bridges reopen after car caught fire