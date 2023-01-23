Traffic Alert: Work on Ky. Hwy. 2838 to close roads beginning Monday

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Drivers should be on alert as crews begin work on Kentucky Highway 2838 Monday.

Officials say for the rest of the week the section between Kentucky 270 and Griggs Springer Road will be closed.

Those closures will be from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Officials say they hope the project will only take a week.

Drivers should find another way around during the closure.

